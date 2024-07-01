Duke basketball coaches travel to Turkey to watch elite recruits dominate
The best 2025 and 2026 recruiting prospects are in the midst of the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey and the Duke basketball coaches traveled across the world to try and find the next batch of Blue Devils.
Members of the staff attended Team USA's victory over France, 104-81, on Saturday as the American's picked up another win in group stage competition on Sunday, 124-49, over Guinea.
The team is headlined by major Duke prospects AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, both recruits in the Class of 2025. Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, Jalen Haralson, and Koa Peat are the other rising high school seniors that hold offers from the Blue Devils on the roster.
Cameron Boozer led the way with 29 points and 12 rebounds for Team USA against France while Dybantsa added 19 points. Dybantsa had another 19-point showing against Guinea as Boozer contributed another double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the blowout victory.
Jordan Smith, a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2026 that Duke has shown interest in over the last three weeks, said that the Blue Devils, Arkansas, Kansas, and Syracuse were in Turkey recruiting him this weekend.
Duke has not offered any players in the rising high school junior class but in addition to Smith, they also have reported contact with Caleb Holt and Brandon McCoy Jr.
Holt also said that the Blue Devils spoke with him while in Turkey, as did Kansas, Baylor, Houston, and Auburn.
Duke still has not received a commitment from a player in the 2025 class despite its numerous recruiting efforts.
Team USA will play its final group stage game against China on Tuesday, July 2 (5:30a.m. ET) before the knockout stage begins later in the week, not having lost a single game in the event since it began in 2010.