Duke basketball captain enters transfer portal, ends wild career as Blue Devil
The leader of the Blue Devils will be pursuing other options in his college career
A Duke basketball career has come to an end and it may surprise some people.
Jeremy Roach announced he is entering the transfer portal on Tuesday night after spending four years with the Blue Devils.
Roach, Duke's captain the last two years, also said he will be testing the 2024 NBA Draft waters, which he did last season before quickly returning to Durham.
"Duke Nation, Thank you for a special four years," Roach wrote on social media. "My experience at Duke has been unforgettable and made be a better person, leader, and player."
The Leesburg, Virginia native had been through nearly every single scenario possible during his tenure at Duke, missing the NCAA Tournament during his COVID-19 impacted freshman season, making a Final Four run as a sophomore, and winning an ACC Championship as a junior.
It culminated in Roach averaging 14.0 points per game on 42.9-percent shooting from 3-point range as a senior.
"To Coach K, Coach Scheyer, and all of my other coaches, teammates, managers, and support staff: Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me become the best version of myself. I am forever grateful to be part of The Brotherhood."
The expectation is that Roach will use his final year of eligibility instead of turning pro and remaining in the draft. He is not on many draft boards and will not be selected in June's draft.
"To the Cameron Crazies: thank you for making Duke a special player to play. Some of the best memories of my life are because of you all, so thank you," he continued.
It was rumored that Jeremy Roach could enter the transfer portal after an inconsistent sophomore season but elected to remain at Duke after an incredible NCAA Tournament run.
"Thank you again for everything. I'll always be a Blue Devil and am so grateful to have been able to call Duke home for the last four years."
Duke learned in the last week that Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster would be returning next season as Roach's entry into the transfer portal ends the departures off the Blue Devil roster, which included Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, and Jaden Schutt.