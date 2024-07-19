Duke basketball: Cameron Boozer recruiting race 'tightening up' at Peach Jam
It's no secret that Cameron Boozer is one of the top recruiting targets for the Duke basketball program this offseason. He and his brother, Cayden, are the sons of Blue Devil Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer but there is no pressure from their father to chose the school he played for.
However, Jon Scheyer has positioned Duke right in the mix of the highly watched recruitment and some insiders believe the race for the Boozer's is getting much tighter.
"In the talk around Peach Jam, this recruitment is revolving around three schools; Miami...Duke...and Florida," Travis Branham, a national basketball analyst for 247Sports, said.
Miami has been pegged as the favorite for the Florida natives since the fall but other schools, including North Carolina and Arkansas, are making strong pushes as well.
"It's sounding that things are tightening up," Branham continued. "This is becoming a toss up."
The Boozer's visited Duke on November 10 and have also taken official visits to Florida, Miami, and Kentucky last fall. The Razorbacks are expected to take the place of the Wildcats during the recruitment after head coach John Calipari left Lexington for Fayetteville this offseason.
Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, only trailing AJ Dybantsa, while Cayden Boozer is listed as the No. 19 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The brothers have said that they are not necessarily going to commit to the same program and each recruitment should be viewed individually, but Branham said the expectation is that the duo will be a package deal and play for the same program next winter.
Duke has not landed a commitment from a player in the Class of 2025 yet after yielding six commitments from the 2024 class and landing the top ranked recruiting class in the country.