Duke basketball: Boozer twins set commitment date and cut one school from options
According to multiple reports, just one week remains in the recruiting race for Duke basketball targets Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
The twin sons of 2001 National Champion with the Blue Devils, Carlos Boozer, will announce their college decisions on Thursday, October 10. The two have been considering Duke, Miami, and Florida but the Gators are no longer in the race, according to the reports.
Both players took unofficial visits to the three schools over the last month.
Their most recent trip to Duke was first on August 31, followed by Florida and Miami. The Boozer's took an official visit to the program last November when the Blue Devils fell in a highly anticipated matchup against Arizona.
Cameron Boozer, the higher ranked of the twins, is the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025. He only trails AJ Dybantsa.
There had been considering dating back as far as last summer that Boozer could be the best high school player in the country, regardless of class. Current Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, who was a 2025 prospect at the time, was also in that conversation with Boozer and Dybantsa, a then 2026 prospect.
Cayden Boozer has shown promise in his own right, listed as a 6-foot-4 point guard. He is the No. 21 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Each player has his own path to success at the next level. Cameron Boozer appears as a guaranteed one-and-done prospect and a likely lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft while Cayden could benefit from multiple years playing at the college level.
Duke does not have a commitment yet from a prospect in the Class of 2025 while Miami has one verbal pledge from Matthew Able, a 4-star shooting guard ranked No. 98 in the nation.
No official predictions have been made for where Cameron and Cayden Boozer will land but the Blue Devils feel very good about its chances.