Duke basketball books sentimental season opener for Cooper Flagg and family
The Blue Devils are catering to its incoming superstar to begin the season
The first opponent of the Cooper Flagg era for the Duke basketball team is already known and it will be a special night in Durham for all involved.
The Blue Devils will host Maine in its season opener on Monday, November 4, Flagg's home state and his mother's alma mater, according to multiple reports.
Cooper Flagg spent two years playing high school basketball at Nokomis Regional High School (ME) before transferring to the powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), culminating his high school career with a National Championship this season.
Flagg returned to the state of Maine this season with Montverde and played in front of two sold out crowds.
Kelly Flagg, Cooper's mother who will be in attendance on opening night, starred as a player on the women's basketball team at Maine.
The Black Bears are coming off of a 15-17 (7-9 America East) season.
Duke brings in the top ranked recruiting class around Flagg as he will be joined by Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris, Patrick Ngongba II, and Khaman Maluach in Durham next season. The Blue Devils are also retaining Tyrese Proctor, Caleb Foster, Sean Stewart, and TJ Power from this year's roster.
The expectation is that the team will be ranked inside the Top-5 to begin next season, perhaps challenging for the No. 1 ranking.
There isn't much known about the non-conference schedule for next season other than Duke will be playing Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic and its return game in Tucson for its home-and-home series with Arizona.
The Blue Devils will also host the ACC vs. SEC Challenge after going on the road to Arkansas this season, but the opponent is unknown at this time.
Duke is currently not committed to any multi-team events or 'Feast Week' games in November.
Regardless, Blue Devil games will be must watch television next season with Cooper Flagg, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, on the floor.