Duke basketball books matchup with Kansas as doubleheader in Las Vegas
It has been known that the Duke basketball team will be playing Kansas in Las Vegas this upcoming season around Thanksgiving, but now the date has officially been announced as the two blue bloods will be hooking up on Tuesday, November 26.
A start time and television network will be released at a later time, but it is very likely the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Not only will the Blue Devils and Jayhawks be taking the stage at T-Mobile Arena, but there will be another game that evening as Seattle battles Furman. It's unclear which game will be played first.
However, not only will it be a doubleheader but Duke and Kansas will get to play Seattle and Furman, respectively.
As previously reported, the Blue Devils will play the Redhawks in Cameron Indoor Stadium as it will be immediately after the two teams play in Vegas on Friday, November 29.
Kansas will play Furman inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 30.
It will be Duke's first time back in Las Vegas since defeating Gonzaga during the 2021-22 season and its first matchup against Kansas since 2022-23, a loss in the Champions Classic.
Here is the current non-conference schedule for Duke:
November 4 vs. Maine (Cameron Indoor Stadium)
Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky (Atlanta - Champions Classic)
Nov. 21 at. Arizona
Nov. 26 vs. Kansas (Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 vs. Seattle (Cameron Indoor Stadium)
December 17 vs. George Mason (Cameron Indoor Stadium)
TBA vs. SEC opponent (Cameron Indoor Stadium - ACC vs. SEC Challenge)
TBA* vs. Illinois (Madison Square Garden) *Likely February
It's likely Jon Scheyer will add a buy game in Cameron in between the dates of Maine and Kentucky as well as the Wildcats and Arizona.
There are only three spots left to fill in the 2024-25 non-conference schedule.
Duke posted a 9-2 record in non-conference play last season.