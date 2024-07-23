Duke basketball battling with UNC, Kentucky, Kansas in 4-star recruit's 10 finalists
Things are beginning to pick up on the recruiting trail for the Duke basketball program as some of the summer AAU circuits come to an end and the coaching staff directs more of its attention to future players.
The Blue Devils were recently included in the Top-8 finalists of 2025 prospect Acaden Lewis, joining Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UConn.
Now, Duke has landed in the Top-10 of 2025 4-star guard Braylon Mullins. He announced his top schools on social media Monday afternoon.
Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, North Carolina, UConn, Kentucky, and Kansas also made the cut 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
Braylon Mullins is listed as the No. 73 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings but the No. 23 player in the country by 247Sports. The Greenfield Central (Ind.) standout has official visits lined up to six of his finalist already, beginning with UConn on August 1.
Mullins is also planning on visiting Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennesse, and Kentucky.
Alabama, Duke, Kansas, and Purdue are the only programs yet to schedule an official visit with Mullins. The Blue Devils only extended an offer to the rising 2025 prospect on July 14 after watching him this summer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
However, On3 reports that he is in the process of scheduling a trip to Lawrence, Kansas and a visit to Durham to see the Blue Devil program is likely.
Mullins has not specifically discussed Duke's pursuit of him on the recruiting trail in previous interviews but did describe what he is looking for in a college to On3 saying, “I want to see myself fit into a system with good people, good coaches, and a good community."
Paul Biancardi, ESPN's Director of Recruiting, called him "one of the best shot makers in the country."
Duke has yet to land a commitment from a player in the Class of 2025 despite handing out 13 offers to recruits in the class.