Duke basketball will battle brother of former program standout against James Madison
The Blue Devils will be familiar with one of the players on James Madison
The motto of the Duke basketball program is 'The Brotherhood' and that slogan will be tested on Sunday night when the Blue Devils take the floor against James Madison.
After a 64-47 victory over Vermont in the Round of 64, James Madison dominated No. 5 seed Wisconsin to confirm a date with the Blue Devils and give one of its former players a major dilemma.
The Dukes boast freshman forward Jaylen Carey, the brother of former Duke center Vernon Carey Jr.
Does he root for his brother or The Brotherhood?
Carey only played 13 minutes of James Madison's upset over the Badgers, but recorded two points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He's averaged 14.8 minutes per contest for the Dukes in 35 games played while posting 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.
The 6-foot-8 forward spent a lot of time around the Blue Devil program as his older brother was being recruited and shined during his only season in Durham, but now is his chance to take center stage against the national powerhouse.
Vernon Carey Jr. seems like a forgotten player after his season at Duke, despite his dominance. The season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot to do with that and his lack of traction in the NBA.
However, he was a consensus second-team All-American, the National Freshman of the Year, a First-Team All-ACC selection, and the ACC Rookie of the Year.
After spending some with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, Carey Jr. has most recently been playing in a Turkish professional league. He was not in attendance at the Barclays Center on Friday and will not be able to attend on Sunday either.
Carey Jr. suffered a knee injury on Saturday during his game and was not able to return.
The Blue Devils and the Dukes will tipoff at 5:15 p.m. ET (CBS) on Sunday afternoon.