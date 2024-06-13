Duke basketball adds 4-star talent to pool of recruiting prospects
The Duke basketball program still does not have a commitment in the Class of 2025 but Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff has made another offer to a rising prospect, 4-star forward Shelton Henderson.
Henderson, a Texas native, announced his latest offer on social media and becomes the 10th player to receive an offer from the Blue Devils in the rising senior class.
He is ranked as the No. 41 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and currently stands at 6-foot-6, holding offers from Houston, Louisville, LSU, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Shelton Henderson was one of the prospects selected for the USA Men's U18 National Team, which won the gold medal at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup last weekend. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the tournament.
Jon Scheyer got a look at Henderson on the court prior to the team's selection as an on-court coach during training camp and clearly liked what he saw.
Henderson showed an elite ability to run the floor during the event, showcasing his athleticism and prowess to find the weak spot in the defense.
He joins a group of elite prospects that have been offered by Duke, including 5-stars Meleek Thomas, Jalen Haralson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Cayden Boozer, Brayden Burries, and Nate Ament.
Henderson becomes the first 4-star prospect to be offered by the Blue Devils in this recruiting cycle.
Jon Scheyer, in recent weeks, has been non-committal on how many high school players he will have on his roster for next season but said that it's unlikely Duke will have many more recruiting classes with six or seven freshmen. Most of the attention of the coaching staff will be on the transfer portal.
The Blue Devils have posted a Top-2 recruiting class in the last four years.