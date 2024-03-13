Duke basketball ACC Tournament quarterfinal opponent narrowed between two options
The Blue Devils will find out its first opponent in Washington DC on Wednesday night
It'll just be one more day before the Duke basketball team finds out who it will be playing in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
The Blue Devils, after earning the No. 2 seed following its loss to North Carolina to end the regular season on Saturday night, had three options to play in Washington D.C. on Thursday night -- Louisville, North Carolina State, or Syracuse -- one of those options is no longer feasable.
North Carolina State defeated Louisville, 94-85, in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 10 seed Wolfpack will move on to play the No. 7 seed Orange, who had a bye into the second round, on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Duke only played one game against each team during the regular season, defeating both Syracuse and NC State in very similar ways.
The Blue Devils were only up by two points at halftime against Syracuse inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 2 before making all eight of its 3-point attempts in the second half and shooting 75-percent from the floor to win, 86-66.
it was one of the best halves Duke has played all season.
It's matchup with North Carolina State was much more recent -- and on the road.
Jon Scheyer's team dug itself a 10-0 hole in the opening three minutes on March 4 before taking a three point lead into halftime as another hot shooting second half, scoring 46 points, led the Blue Devils to a 79-64 victory.
Both Syracuse and North Carolina State need to win the ACC Tournament in order to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Neither team has any chance at earning at at-large bid.
Duke will tipoff on Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.