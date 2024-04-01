Duke baseball uses massive 7th inning in victory as Chris Pollard lands milestone
The victory moves Chris Pollard into second place in career wins at Duke
Junior David Boisvert struck out five in four innings of work and five Duke baseball players recorded multi-hit games as the 11th-ranked Blue Devils defeated Campbell, 11-1, on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field.
This victory gave Chris Pollard sole possession of second place in career wins at Duke with 357.
Boisvert extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.2 innings, not allowing a run in his seven appearances this season. The game was tied going into the 7th inning before the offensive onslaught began.
After Camels pitcher Jeremy Wiegman was pulled after 1.2 innings of work, Zac Morris singled to left to drive home the tie-breaking run. Immediately after this at bat, Ben Miller hit a three-run homer to left field to break the game wide open.
AJ Gracia would come home on a wild pitch and Logan Bravo scored on a sac fly to end the 7th with a 7-1 lead. Four more runs in the 8th, headlined by Garcia coming home again on a Campbell throwing error, to give Duke the 11-1 victory.
“I think we may have played our most complete game of the season tonight,” said Pollard.
“[Campbell] is a Top-20 offense in the country, and they came into tonight with opponents having given them just shy of 200 free bases from the mound.”
The victory improved Duke to 28-18 all-time against Campbell as they prepare for another ranked match-up this weekend. No. 9 Virginia will make the trip down to face the Blue Devils.
The Cavaliers have won the last two games and have not lost a series in Durham since 2018.