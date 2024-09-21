Duke at Middle Tennessee State: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more
Get all the information you need as Duke football looks to improve to 4-0 this afternoon.
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (3-0) @ Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (1-2)
Where and when: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN, 4:00pm EDT, September 21st, 2024
Where to watch: ESPNU
Betting lines: Duke: -14.5, -700 money line. MTSU: +14.5, +500 money line. O/U: 51.5 per ESPNBET.com
Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Star Thomas, WR Que'Sean Brown, LB Alex Howard, S Jaylen Stinson, DE Michael Reese
MTSU key players: QB Nicholas Vattiato, WR Omari Kelly. TE Holden Willis, DE Anthony Bynum, LB Jordan Thompson
Duke's last time out: 26-21 victory versus Connecticut
MTSU last time out: 49-21 loss versus Western Kentucky
Duke conference standing: 7th in Atlantic Coast Conference
MTSU conference standing: 8th in Conference USA