DJ Burns wastes no time trolling Duke basketball, Jared McCain after Elite 8 victory
The Wolfpack star didn't hold anything back after beating the Blue Devils
DJ Burns has become the country's favorite player during this historic postseason run for NC State and his legend grew even more after eliminating the Duke basketball team in the Elite 8 on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolfpack center went for a season-high 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting, scoring 21 points in the second half. Duke was content with letting the veteran get his points without bringing double-teams, but it could not slow down the rest of the team nor could its offense keep up in the second half.
While the Blue Devils were accepting the realization that its season has ended and NC State continued to celebrate, it felt nearly instant that Burns jumped on social media to continue his celebration.
Cameras caught the 6-foot-9 center trash talking Duke fans sitting near the court in the final minutes of the game.
"Your season is over," he said repeatedly. "It's over."
Burns took to social media to defend himself of the viral videos saying, "lol you should hear what they said to me." Followed by, "grow up" and laughing emojis on X.
The North Carolina State star also went to Instagram and had a video already prepared for the moment of beating the Blue Devils that showed Duke freshman star Jared McCain, in one of his TikTok videos, calling Tyrese Proctor towards him after he bit on a pump fake when the two teams played in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
Burns did say, "All love tho we just having fun," on X when it was reposted to the platform.
In three games against Duke this season, he's averaged 22.0 points and emerged victorious in the two postseason games the rivals played.
North Carolina State will play No. 1 seed Purdue in its first Final Four since 1983 on Saturday night.