Dan Hurley says he hopes UConn beats Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball in Final Four
Dan Hurley went on his media tour on Thursday after turning down the head coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers to remain with UConn and he gave a subtle jab at the Duke basketball program in the process.
Hurley, his wife, and UConn assistant coach Luke Murray attended the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as he mulled his decision between the Lakers and Huskies. It created a lot of chatter on social media, but the two-time National Champion tied his decision bask to Cooper Flagg's recruitment as to why he attended the concert.
"We had to cancel going to a Billy Joel concert last September to accommodate Cooper [Flagg], Kelly [Flagg], and his family for an official visit," Hurley said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"As big of a moment it was in my career to make a huge decision [between UConn and the Lakers], I was not missing Billy Joel in one of his last concerts at The Garden."
Shortly after the concert, Hurley's decision went public to remain in the collegiate ranks instead of making the jump to the NBA.
However, prior to his brief story about the Piano Man, Hurley threw a small elbow at Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils saying, "Cooper, appreciate you. Hope you have a great year. Hope to beat you in the Final Four next year."
Flagg and the Blue Devils have championship aspirations this season while the Huskies are looking to win an unprecedented third straight title.
The two programs have not met since the 2014 season and its last matchup in the NCAA Tournament came in the 2004 Final Four, which was won by UConn. Duke has won the last two meetings against the Huskies and hold a 6-4 record in the all-time series.