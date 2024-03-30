Dallas Cowboys legend celebrates with Duke basketball team after Sweet 16 victory
Everyone wanted to join in on the Blue Devils celebration after beating Houston
Everyone wanted to get in on the Duke basketball celebration on Friday night after defeating Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, even former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Romo has been a longtime supporter of the Blue Devils, attending games in Cameron Indoor Stadium during the offseason with his teammates and working out at the football facilities throughout the week.
Friday, was a different experience for the former Pro Bowler as he sat and watched Duke grind out a 54-51 victory with his sons.
Ironically, Romo's broadcast partner on the NFL on CBS, Jim Nantz, was not in attendance despite being a Houston alum due to a prior engagement.
He shared a message with the team in the locker room after the victory and said, "While you guys were in diapers, I was teaching [Jon] Scheyer how to play basketball."
Scheyer then asked Romo if he would be back at the American Airlines Center on Sunday afternoon when the Blue Devils battle North Carolina State in the Elite Eight for a spot in the Final Four and he responded, "I wouldn't miss it for anything."
"If you play defense like that and box out like that, you ain't losing," Romo said.
"We're doing it again. We're doing it again" Scheyer added.
Duke allowed Houston to shoot 40.8-percent from the floor but the Cougars were only able to attempt eight 3-point shots, making only two. The Blue Devils also out-rebounded Houston, 34-30, and conceded just nine offensive rebounds.
Tipoff between Duke and NC State is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS) on Sunday. It will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams after the Blue Devils won in Raleigh late in the regular season, but the Wolfpack upset Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.