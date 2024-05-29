Counting down the five defining wins for Duke basketball in 2023-24 season
Defining the 2023-24 Duke basketball season is tough. In fact, interpretation has to be left to each individual.
On one hand, Duke made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament reaching the Elite Eight and coming up just shy of another Final Four appearance. On the other hand, though, Final Fours are the expectation rather than the exception in Durham.
Therefore, some fans might not be pleased with what the Blue Devils accomplished this past season. After all, the massive expectations from the fan base essentially stipulate that a Final Four appearance is required before even beginning to discuss a successful season. What's more, this was a year that saw the Blue Devils get swept by North Carolina adding to the frustration of many.
But to say that Duke's season was unsuccessful would also be unfair. In just the second season of head coach Jon Scheyer's tenure, Duke managed to take a step forward in the NCAA Tournament and reach the second weekend after failing to do so in Scheyer's first season in charge. Ultimately, that is progress, even if it isn't to the level that the most demanding sections of the Duke populace might have hoped to see.
As we begin our summer slog, it is a natural time to look back on Duke's season and put the picture in the frame. Today, we begin that process by looking at the Blue Devils' biggest triumphs from their most recent season. Here is a countdown of the five defining wins of 2023-24.
No. 5: Duke 79 - NC State 64
No one knew it at the time but Duke's 15-point win over NC State in Raleigh would prove to be one of the best wins the Blue Devils would secure this season. When it happened, though, it was just another ho-hum win over an in-state team that Duke usually dominates.
The 79-64 victory saw Scheyer's team put on a clinic in the second half turning a three-point halftime lead into a comfortable win. After intermission, Duke outscored the Wolfpack 46-34 to waltz home victorious.
Point guard Jeremy Roach led the way with 21 points while Jared McCain had 16. But it was a defensive decision that helped Duke pick up the win.
Deciding not to double-team State's big man, DJ Burns Jr., the Devils let the future darling of the NCAA Tournament score 27 points. However, Duke didn't allow NC State to fire away from 3-point range limiting the Pack to only 3-9 shooting from beyond the arc for the game by not sending extra help Burns' way.
This was the second-to-last game of the regular season for both teams and after a loss to Pitt to close out the regular season, NC State would begin its magical postseason run that saw it win nine straight games to reach the Final Four. So though this win seemed like just another run-of-the-mill blowout when it happened, it was actually quite an impressive victory given the streak NC State was about to embark upon.