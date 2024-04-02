Cooper Flagg says incoming Duke basketball recruiting class 'better than people think'
The top prospect in the country says the best recruiting class could be better than envisioned
Another season has come and gone for the Duke basketball team, but the attention already turns to the future and what could be coming for the Blue Devils next season.
It will be an offseason filled with chatter, speculation, and hype as Jon Scheyer brings in the top ranked recruiting class in the country, headlined by one of the best prospects in recent memory, Cooper Flagg.
Flagg, who reclassified into the 2024 class from 2025, is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and he joined the League Ready Podcast to talk about what lies ahead in Durham next season.
"I think it's just a really good class," Flagg explained of the talent that will be entering Cameron next winter.
"I think it might be better than even people thing just because of the type of guys we have coming in and the personalities."
In addition to Flagg, the Blue Devils also boast 5-star recruits Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, and Kon Knueppel along with 4-stars Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris.
"It's a really good mix of personalities," Flagg continued. "A lot of winning mindsets."
The 6-foot-9 forward says he loves to be around players that love to win and will do anything to help the team win.
Winning is no stranger to Cooper Flagg as he has led Montverde Academy (Fla.) to a 30-0 record and the top seed in this week's Chipotle High School Nationals. He will join his team in Indianapolis after tonight's McDonald's All-American Game (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2), where he will compete alongside future teammate Isaiah Evans.
Flagg was named as the Gatorade Player of the Year last week when he was surprised with the award by former Blue Devil superstar Paolo Banchero.
There is still a lot to be decided about the Duke basketball roster for next season, but there will certainly be no shortage of young talent at the disposal of Jon Scheyer.