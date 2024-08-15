Cooper Flagg recounts USA basketball experience as Team USA captures gold medal
The summer of USA basketball has come to an end but Cooper Flagg is still recounting his time practicing with the eventual gold medal winners last month.
During an appearance of The Brotherhood Podcast, Flagg detailed his time with Team USA and his emotions stepping out on the court with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis.
"It was cool. An unbelievable experience just having the opportunity to be there and share the court with that level of talent," he said.
Flagg became the first college player to be named to the USA Select Team since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart.
"The first day, for sure, I was nervous. I didn't really know what to think."
The Duke freshman was impressive during his first day of scrimmages against Team USA but truly excelled on his second day, nearly pulling off an upset in a controlled environment.
Flagg explained how he was amazed guarding LeBron James but quickly had to "snap out of it" and focus on basketball.
"It was cool, for sure, and I'm just blessed I had the opportunity [to participate in training camp]."
Cooper Flagg enters the college level as the top ranked recruit in the country and the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but realizes the necessary improvements that have to be made to his game in order to have sucess at the next level.
"The biggest thing I learned was about the details," he explained.
"When you go from level to level -- high school to college to to the NBA -- the precision and how big the details are it gets bigger and bigger. You have to execute every little detail to be able to perform."
Flagg said that he didn't get to talk to Grant Hill, one of his favorite Duke basketball players, much in Las Vegas but thinks that the all-time Blue Devil legend was a major reason why he was invited to play with USA basketball.
Cooper Flagg will make his Duke basketball debut on November 4 against Maine.