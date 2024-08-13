Cooper Flagg provides self scouting report after Duke basketball summer workouts
A busy summer is coming to an end for Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg as he gets set to return to Durham for the start of the fall semester but prior to the first day of school he provided a scouting report on himself.
Flagg made his debut appearance on The Brotherhood Podcast last week and was asked by Caleb Foster to describe his game.
"I would say I'm pretty versatile," the 6-foot-9 forward said. "Two-way player."
"I like to take pride in playing defense, getting rebounds, doing all the little things."
There wasn't much the No. 1 overall recruit didn't accomplish in high school, winning the Gatorade and Naismith Player of the Year as a senior at Montverde Academy (Fla.) while leading his team to an undefeated National Championship season.
He credited his winning habits to his "competitive spirit."
"I just love to win and losing makes me upset," Flagg explained.
Duke is expecting a lot from the highly coveted prospect and his versatility could be a major benefit to head coach Jon Scheyer throughout the season. Flagg shined with the USA Select Team this summer in Las Vegas during scrimmages against the USA Senior National Team that had NBA scouts salivating.
"Offensively I can do a lot too," he continued. "From [3-pointers], to midrange, kind of from all three levels playing multiple positions."
Many believe Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft but he says that his 3-point shooting is one of the biggest areas of his game that he has been working on this summer.
"Just continuing to develop from a good shooter to get to the next level [as a] shooter," he said.
Flagg went on to explain that learning he needs to be in a lower stance has allowed him to be more explosive and quicker laterally. He also has been working on his ball handling skills and shooting more off the dribble.
It won't be long before Cooper Flagg finally takes the court as a member of the Duke basketball program with the eyes of the country fixated on him.