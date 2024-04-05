Cooper Flagg has no affects of injury, facing Duke basketball teammates in title game
Future Blue Devils will be all over the floor in Sunday's high school championship
Cooper Flagg had Duke basketball fans on the edge of their seats on Thursday night -- and in not the best way.
The top ranked player in the Class of 2024 rolled his left ankle awkwardly on a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter of Montverde Academy's quarterfinal victory in Chipotle High School Nationals. He limped towards the bench but would not exit the game.
Flagg finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, playing all but one minute of the game.
However, playing again in less than 24 hours could have been a concern for the Gatorade Player of the Year if his ankle became swollen overnight, but Cooper Flagg proved yet again that he's a special breed.
The future Blue Devil showed no signs of his sprained ankle, scoring 28 points in the Eagles' semifinal victory to punch its ticket to the National Championship.
Flagg was 9-of-14 from the field, making 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range, and making 7-of-8 free throws. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
What made the performance more impressive was that he was matched up against Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden. It was the final time Flagg and the Boozers would compete against each other until they are in the NBA.
Cameron Boozer had 29 points while Cayden added four points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
It sets up an all-Duke title game as Montverde will battle Paul VI (Va.) following its victory on Friday.
Duke signee Darren Harris, who scored 36 points in the quarterfinals, had 20 points for an encore performance and future Blue Devil big man Patrick Ngongba II, who made his season debut on Thursday after undergoing foot surgery earlier in the season, saw his minutes increase to 17 while posting four points and seven rebounds.
Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2) on Sunday afternoon in Indiana.