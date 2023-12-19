Coach K admits he wished he coached college legend with Duke basketball program
Former Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski admitted he could have coached a college basketball legend during his tenure with the Blue Devils
There were a lot of iconic players to come through the Duke basketball program under the watch of Mike Krzyzewski but the Hall of Famer admitted there is one college star that he would have loved to coach in Durham -- and it might not be a player you are expecting.
Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark joined Krzyzewski SiriusXM show, Basketball & Beyond with Coach K, and the two discussed Clark's legacy with the Hawkeyes, current season, and future of women's basketball.
"You are going to be one of the leaders to help millions of young girls realize their dreams -- not just in sport," Krzyzewski said.
Clark, who is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, has won nearly every individual award possible in college basketball, but is still chasing her elusive goal of a National Championship after falling short in last season's title game.
Earlier in the month she became the first Division I player ever -- men's or women's -- to record at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists.
"You are so real," Coach K continued in his conversation. "I would have loved to coach you."
It's high praise from someone who has won five National Champions, made 13 appearances in the Final Four, coached countless Hall of Fame players, and spent time with the best players in the world on the United States of America men's national team.
Mike Krzyzewski said that his conversation with Caitlin Clark "made [his] day" and that he will be rooting for her the rest of the season.
The Iowa women's basketball program is currently ranked No. 4 in the country with an 11-1 record and Clark has led the team in scoring in each game this season with seemingly a clear path to earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this March.