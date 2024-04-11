How to Claim FanDuel's $200 Bonus Bet Promo in North Carolina and Bet on App
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets with this NC-exclusive offer!
Duke Men’s Basketball is expected to be even BETTER next season, listed as the favorite to win next year’s National Championship at FanDuel.
And you can bet on that happening at 11-to-1 odds (or any other bet) with $200 in bonus bets if you sign up with FanDuel in North Carolina and bet your first $5 or more – win or lose!
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
That’s it! All you have to do is make sure you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Once that’s done, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus regardless of the outcome of your first wager.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
Instead, you’ll be using house credits. That means you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you when wagering, but you will be able to withdraw your winnings if you want!
Your bonus bets will be available as a pool of $200 worth of credit that you can use at your own discretion. But keep in mind that your bonus expires seven days after you receive it.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
It couldn’t be easier to use your bonus bets at FanDuel.
Find a wager you like and add it to your bet slip. You’ll be prompted with an option to apply your bonus credit to the stake.
Select that option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is as legit as it gets when it comes to sportsbooks. It’s been one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for years and millions of bettors trust it.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the state last month when sports betting was legalized.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including in-state teams and props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
It’s up to you to determine which is your favorite sportsbook, but FanDuel definitely belongs in the conversation.
There’s a lot of reasons why it’s so popular after all!
It has the best app in the industry, top-of-the-line promotions and bonus offers and tons of fun betting lines!
But that doesn’t mean you should sign up with only one sportsbook!
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you can compare odds on all of your wagers and you won’t ever have to miss a bonus offer.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has one of the best welcome bonuses available in North Carolina, but there are some other offers that are just as good!
Here are the top welcome bonuses available to you in NC:
