How to Claim Caesars NC Promo: Get $150 in Bonus Bets + App Overview
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for a limited time at Caesars Sportsbook in NC
For years you would have had to travel all the way to Las Vegas to bet on sports with Caesars.
But now you can do so from the comfort of your own couch! And the timing couldn't be better with the Final Four headlining a weekend full of fun.
Caesars Sportsbook launched in North Carolina this past month and it’s celebrating with a new-user promotion you won’t want to miss: bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets!
Caesars North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
FSBETS20NCBG
How to Claim Caesars Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Caesars:
- Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You can bet on anything you want, but you must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to be eligible to get your bonus bets.
What Are Caesars Bonus Bets?
Since your bonus bets are guaranteed, you should know what they are!
Bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without putting any of your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll receive winnings that you can either withdraw or use to keep betting.
How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
Caesars will offer you the option to apply your bonus funds to any wager (as long as your bonus funds remain).
Make sure you select the bonus option and then place the bet.
Just know that your bonus bets expire 14 days after you receive them, so make sure you use them by then.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is Caesars Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, Caesars has one of the best-known names in betting as it’s built up a strong reputation over the years.
Is Caesars Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, Caesars is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It was a part of the first wave of sportsbooks to launch in the state.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including betting on in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina is home to all of the best sportsbooks and you can’t go wrong with any of them!
FanDuel and DraftKings are popular options for their highly-rated apps and big-time promotions. But Caesars, BetMGM and Bet365 all offer their own unique perks too!
There’s no reason to pick one sportsbook over another when you can sign up with as many as you want.
Then you’ll have access to all of the best odds and bonus offers.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars has a great welcome bonus in North Carolina, but it has some stiff competition for the top spot.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
