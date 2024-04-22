How to Claim Bet365 NC Promo and Get $150 Bonus Bets Now
Bet $5 on any game this week to unlock an exclusive $150 bonus at Bet365 in NC
North Carolina went big when it launched online sports betting last month, welcoming several sportsbooks to the Tar Heel state, including Bet365!
This is one of the most exclusive sportsbooks in the nation (only available in 10 U.S. states) and you can claim a guaranteed $150 bonus just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more this week – win or lose.
Here's how.
- Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is Bet365 Legit in North Carolina?
- Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can lock in your guaranteed $150 bonus at Bet365 today:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
You can bet on anything you want and it doesn’t matter if that first bet wins or loses.
Those bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours after the completion of your first bet as long as you deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Your Bet365 bonus bets will arrive as a pool of house credits that you can spend at your discretion on any wager rather than risking your own money.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, your winnings will be withdrawable cash!
The only downside to these bonus credits is that you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s not real money.
For instance, if you place a bet with $50 of your bonus on a wager with +200 odds and it hits, you’d get $100 in withdrawable cash.
It’s the only way to cash in with no risk!
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply your bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you still have bonus bets left to spend at Bet365.
Simply find your best bet and click on it to add it to your wager. Then, look for that bonus option, click it and type in how much of your bonus you want to bet.
Then place your bet and root for it to win!
You can use your bonus bets on any bet available at Bet365, but they cannot be combined with other promotions and they expire seven days after you initially receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, sports betting is legal online and at retail sportsbooks in North Carolina.
It’s the most recent state to legalize online sports betting, which means you have access to some exclusive offers to celebrate the occasion!
Is Bet365 Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s one of the lesser-known names in sports betting, but it’s been growing in popularity.
Bet365 has been added to several states within the past year alone and you’ll soon find out why it’s becoming one of the best sportsbooks.
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
It was a part of the first wave of sportsbooks to launch in the state when online sports betting officially became legal on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. North Carolina is one of the few states that has no restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports.
That means you can bet on in-state teams like Duke and UNC as well as college player props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
Bet365 might not be regarded as the ‘best’ sportsbook in North Carolina, but it’s a great place to start and you might be surprised at how much you enjoy it.
It has a well-organized site, a highly-rated app that allows you to bet anywhere in states with legal access and several exclusive features and promotions, like early payouts for big leads and massive odds boosts.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there.
Having access to several sportsbooks means you’ll always be able to bet with the best odds in the industry and you won’t ever have to miss out on a fun promotion (and more bonus bets)!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has one of the top welcome bonuses available in North Carolina, but FanDuel and DraftKings have it beat.
Here are the top welcome bonuses available to you today in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and claim your welcome bonuses!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.