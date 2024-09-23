Caleb Foster says he could no longer run shortly before season ending injury
Caleb Foster continued to get better with every game he played during his freshman season with the Duke basketball team but it became more and more impressive how he was able to play each night.
The sophomore detailed his injury during the most recent episode of Duke Blue Planet, although portions of the segment were filmed in May.
"With my injury, it wasn't one certain point in the game," Foster explained. "It kind of was over time, so I kind of felt it early on in the year."
"My ankle was bothering me but I really didn't think too much of it, and then it just kept getting worse and by the time I got to the Wake Forest game I couldn't really run anymore."
The injury, which required surgery for Foster, stopped his season at 27 games in which he averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 40.3-percent shooting from 3-point range.
His ankle gave out during the second half of Duke's loss to Wake Forest on February 24 which saw the rookie putting together another solid effort with eight points and three rebounds.
"It wasn't really a major surgery," Foster continued. "It's something a lot of athletes have."
He would have a plate and screws put in his ankle, which took two months of rehab to fully recover. Caleb Foster said he was back on the court in June and fulled cleared to particpate in the team's summer workouts.
"Over this process I just learned that I need to take care of my body...Once your body feels good than you are unstoppable on the court."
Foster is expected to be a leader on this Blue Devil squad along with his backcourt mate Tyrese Proctor as the duo are the only two scholarship players who returned to the program this offseason.
Duke will begin its regular season on November 4 against Maine.