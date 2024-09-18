Braylon Mullins cancels visit to Duke as UNC surges in 5-star's recruitment
The Duke basketball program is looking to add recruiting momentum elsewhere in the Class of 2025 but it will not be coming from 5-star guard Braylon Mullins who has canceled his planned visit to Durham.
Mullins included the Blue Devils in his Top-10 finalists but has started to narrow his options over the last few weeks, also canceling visits scheduled for Alabama and Tennessee while not setting dates for trips to Kansas and Purdue.
Recruiting insider Adam Zagoria first broke the news about Mullins' plans.
Listed as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Braylon Mullins is ranked as the No. 23 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was scheduled to visit Duke the weekend of October 5.
Mullins has already visited UConn, Michigan, and North Carolina with a trip upcoming to Indiana. He has also not adjusted his visit to Kentucky, which is slated for the end of October.
Duke has been heavily involved with the recruitment of Cameron and Cayden Boozer after the brothers did not finalize a Top-3, but all indications point to them chosing either Duke, Miami, or Florida.
The Blue Devils are also heavily in the mix for Acaden Lewis after landing in his Top-4 finalists with North Carolina, Kentucky, and UConn.
Jon Scheyer has yet to land a commitment from a player in the 2025 class after putting together a 6-player recruiting class in 2024. The Duke head coach said he would be much more patient and calculated with his approach to high school recruiting in the future, putting more of an emphasis on the transfer portal during the offseason.
There is no timeline for Braylon Mullins to announce his college decision, although an official Top-5 finalists is excepted soon, but the Tar Heels have picked up a lot of momentum recently in the race for his services.