Boston College vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (Trust Blue Devils to cover)
By Reed Wallach
Duke lost a measuring stick game last weekend against North Carolina, but this is still an elite team capable of destroying the inferior teams in the ACC.
The Blue Devils are fresh off an 18-point home win against Notre Dame and will face another team at the bottom of the standings, facing Boston College at home in Saturday conference action.
Can the Blue Devils continue to build up a case to challenge North Carolina for an ACC title? Let's break it all down with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston College vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Boston College is 9-13 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Boston College is 3-6 ATS as an underdog
- Duke is 11-11 ATS this season
- Boston College has gone OVER in 13 of 22 games
Boston College vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Boston College Record: 13-9
- Duke Record: 17-5
Boston College vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Quinten Post: One of the most unique players in the ACC, the seven footer is able to stretch the floor and clean the glass. He's a 43% three-point shooter this season while also ranking 12th in defensive rebounding rate in ACC play. Can he keep the Eagles afloat at Duke.
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: The sophomore was quiet in the Duke win on Wednesday, but don't let that distract you from the fact that he's playing at an incredibly high level, averaging 17 points per game with more than eight rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field.
Boston College vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke's offense is playing at an incredibly high level, and should face little resistance against Boston College's lackluster defense.
The Blue Devils are 27th in effective field goal percentage this season, per KenPom, and will face an Eagles defense that is outside the top half of the country in effective field goal percentage allowed. It's worth noting that BC has dropped off even further in ACC play, more than two percent higher in league play, ranking 13th in the league while Duke is third on offense.
BC doesn't impress in any facet on either side, and Filipowski will present the length to stick with Post out on the perimeter. The Blue Devils defense hasn't been elite in ACC play, right around the league average according to KenPom in terms of defensive efficiency, but BC's inability to generate second chances (13th) or get to foul line (12th) will keep the visitors out of striking distance on Saturday afternoon.
Duke has had some setbacks in league play, but the team has been able to win with margin a ton in ACC play, winning five of eight ACC games by double digits. Take the Blue Devils to cover the big number at home.
PICK: Duke -13.5
