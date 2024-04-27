Blue Devil Jacob Monk at the center of Duke’s 2024 NFL Draft Day 3
By Sam Fariss
In the fifth round of the NFL Draft, former Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk was selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 163rd overall pick.
The offensive lineman lettered in all five seasons for the Blue Devils and was a three-time All-ACC recipient. Monk played a stunning 3,777 career snaps in college and was the first true freshman to start in Duke’s season opener since 2007.
Monk played in every single game for the Blue Devils in 2023 and was part of the team’s offensive unit that ranked first in the ACC in sacks allowed (17) and tackles for loss allowed (51).
He was just the fourth center drafted on day four and was only the third Blue Devil drafted all week.
Ahead of Monk, center Graham Barton was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 26th overall pick. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was taken on Day 2 by the Buffalo Bills as the 95th overall player drafted.
Monk will be protecting young quarterback Jordan Love who gained momentum and popularity as the 2023 season progressed.
Monk is only the second center on Green Bay’s depth chart. Currently, Josh Myers is the expected starter for the Packers. Myers has just three seasons of experience in the NFL and Monk has a good shot at becoming the go-to guy for the team.
At an astonishing 320 pounds, Monk already has 10 pounds on Myers and despite his larger-than-life frame, is lightning-quick off the snap.
Monk repeatedly shows his quick-twitch muscles off the ball and continuously maintains a wide base as pressure mounts from defensive linemen.