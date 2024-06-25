Biggest takeaways from first Duke basketball scrimmage of summer workouts
Isaiah Evans is quiet in first scrimmage
Isaiah Evans is another rookie that enters Duke with a lot of hype surrounding him but he was quiet during the footage of the Blue Devil scrimmage.
Like most freshmen, there is a learning curve that Evans will have to go through.
Ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the 6-foot-6, 175-pound forward needs to fill out his frame and get stronger. He has the shot making ability, quickness, and elusivenesses to thrive at this level but he has to be able to absorb the contact in college.
The two baskets he made in the scrimmage footage were an isolation pull-up jumper on the baseline and coming off of a ball screen at the wing. Seeing how Evans adjusts to scoring within the confines of an offensive system will be interesting as he was able to do whatever he wanted at the high school level.
Once Isaiah Evans gets a handle on the life of a college basketball player, he will be a major scoring weapon for the Blue Devils this season.