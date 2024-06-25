Biggest takeaways from first Duke basketball scrimmage of summer workouts
Khaman Maluach has so much potential, but a lot of work to do
If Cooper Flagg is the most interesting player on the Duke basketball roster, freshman center Khaman Maluach cannot be far behind him.
Maluach is a projected Top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but unproven against competiton that most people in this country know about. Social media highlights have surfaced during his days playing in the Basketball African League and many are anticipating his time playing at the Paris Olympics with Team South Sudan.
However, in his first moments in a Blue Devil jersey the potential he possess can clearly be seen with his size and lenght. There are areas of his game that need to be improved but that comes with time since he hasn't been playing the sport for as long as other members of the squad.
The biggest things that Maluach needs to improve are his speed and strength.
There were a handful of players when he was getting beat away from the paint and players were challenging him going right at his chest underneath the basket.
It was an impressive debut Khaman Maluach and as he gets more comfortable on the court, he will be anchoring the Duke defense in the paint.