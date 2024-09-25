Biggest takeaways after Duke basketball conference schedule gets released
Duke will play three 'Big Monday' games
ESPN's 'Big Monday' is always a marquee date on the college basketball calendar when conference play begins, but it puts a lot of stress on teams that have to make a quick turnaround from its Saturday matchup.
Duke will have to rebound three times during league action to play on a Monday night after taking the court on Saturday.
The Blue Devils' first 'Big Monday' appearance will not be until January 27 when the program gets its rematch with NC State, the team which eliminated Duke from both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.
Travel will not be that much of an issue for Duke as it will be in Winston-Salem on January 25 for a game against Wake Forest before returning to Durham to face the Wolfpack.
Duke's next 'Big Monday' matchup will be three weeks later for its road game against Virginia on February 17 after hosting Stanford on Saturday, and then it'll only be a week before the Blue Devils return to the ESPN airwaves in the final 'Big Monday' of the regular season.
Jon Scheyer's team gets to remain in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium, hosting Florida State on Saturday, March 1 before seeing its second meeting of the regular season against Wake Forest on Monday, March 3.