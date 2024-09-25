Biggest takeaways after Duke basketball conference schedule gets released
Brutal February stretch
Back-to-back road games to begin ACC play is difficult, but the slate of games the Blue Devils will play in the month of February could be it toughest of the season.
Duke will begin the month on February 1 with its first meeting of the season against North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium before beginning a two game road trip on February 5 that starts with a date against the Syracuse Orange and ends with a shorty journey to Clemson to battle the Tigers on February 8.
The Blue Devils will get to return home for its first games against California (February 12) and Stanford (February 15) as members of the ACC before a road game against Virginia (February 17) on Monday night begins a critical stretch as a tough point in the season.
Following its night in Charlottesville, Duke will play its final non-conference game of the regular season against Illinois inside Madison Square Garden on February 22 during its annual trip to New York City, which comes much later in the year than usual.
The final game of the month will be on February 25 in Coral Gables against the Miami Hurricanes as the madness of March arrives.