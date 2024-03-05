Bet365 vs BetMGM: Which Sportsbook is Better in North Carolina
See which sportsbook is the top pick and how to claim up to $500 in bonus bets
By Joe Summers
North Carolina will soon be up and running with legal sports betting and you can pre-register right now for two stellar sign-up offers to start your career with a massive win.
Bet365 and BetMGM allow you to claim up to $500 total in combined bonus bets in only a few steps. It's easy to get started and doesn't require you to win any bets! These are two of the most popular sportsbooks across the country with special features and extra bonuses for North Carolina users.
Find out how to claim each offer and see what makes each sportsbook great below.
Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets
If you sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required) before March 11 and deposit at least $10, you'll automatically receive $100 in bonus bets once sports betting launches on the 11th.
After launch, you can bet $5 of that $10 you deposited on any game in any spot and receive an additional $200 in bonus bets guaranteed! Win or lose, you'll get that extra $200 provided you've followed the other steps.
Remember that you must deposit at least $10 during the pre-registration period to get the initial $100. Only new North Carolina users can claim this exclusive promo. The clock is ticking, so sign up for Bet365 now!
BetMGM North Carolina No-Deposit Bonus: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets
Not to be outdone, BetMGM has a no-deposit $200 sign-up bonus available for new users! Just use this link to sign up for BetMGM (no promo code required here either) before March 11, verify your identity and location and then you'll have $200 in bonus bets waiting for you on launch day.
It's never been easier to get started, and combined between these offers you've got up to $500 in bonus bets available to use freely.
With so much exciting college basketball, NBA and NHL action going on, it's the perfect way to enjoy all that sports betting has to offer.
This bonus is also only available to new BetMGM users and won't last - sign up for BetMGM today!
Is Bet365 or BetMGM the Better North Carolina Sportsbook?
Both sportsbooks offer exclusive odds boosts, competitive betting markets, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interfaces and rewards programs that'll keep your bonuses flowing in the more you bet.
I recommend signing up for both to see what features you like best, as sportsbooks often come down to a matter of personal preference. It's wise to shop around lines before you bet, because sometimes one sportsbook has slightly better odds on a market than another, though you won't know unless you look.
They're both easily accessible via mobile application or desktop website, with fast loading times and easy deposits and withdrawals.
Sign up for Bet365 and BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.