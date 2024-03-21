Best March Madness prop bets for Vermont vs. Duke (Kyle Filipowski set to thrive)
By Reed Wallach
Duke begins its quest for a National Championship with a matchup against Vermont in the 4/13 game in the South Region.
The Blue Devils will have a size advantage inside with Kyle Filipowski, but the Catamounts have shown that the team can slow down wings along the perimeter, is that generating prop betting value for Duke's Tyrese Proctor?
Here's my two favorite player props for Friday's Round of 64 game, using FanDuel Sportsbook odds.
If you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using the link below, you can get $200 in bonus bets after winning your first bet of just $5! Get started now.
Best Player Props for Vermont vs. Duke
- Kyle Filipowski OVER 7.5 rebounds
- Tyrese Proctor OVER 3.5 assists
Kyle Filipowski OVER 7.5 rebounds
This isn't a typical Vermont team that has dominated the American East for the last several years as the team is far more reliant on its defense than its offense. The unit is 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom while the offense is 158th posting a three-point percentage outside the top 200.
That means Vermont will likely have plenty of misses, meaning Duke's big man Filipowksi should be able to put up a gaudy rebounding mark. For what it's worth, this number implies an average outing from the sophomore, who is averaging over eight rebounds per game.
Given that Vermont isn't a strong shooting team, and is 345th in offensive rebounding rate, I expect Filipowski to fill his quota on the glass.
Tyrese Proctor OVER 3.5 assists
As mentioned above, Vermont has plenty of talent on defense with the likes of Shamir Bogues and Illeri Ayo-Faleye (American East Defensive Player of the Year front-runner), so this can be a subdued outing from the likes of Proctor as a scorer.
However, Proctor has shown an ability to facilitate and his quick first step can give him some space, but not enough to find his shot. Despite Jeremy Roach being the team's point guard, it's Proctor who leads the team in assist rate at nearly 22%.
I think Proctor can get to his season-long average of about four and Duke can have a proficient offensive output against an out-matched opponent.
Get all of our March Madness coverage here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.