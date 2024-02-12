Best College basketball prop bets for Wake Forest vs. Duke (Target Kyle Filipowski)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Duke vs. Wake Forest with player prop bets for two Blue Devils stars using FanDuel Sportsbook.
By Reed Wallach
Duke and Wake Forest meet in a battle of the top two offenses in the ACC.
Both teams are fresh off big offensive performances over the weekend and meet in a high level conference showdown. Duke, who scored 80 points against Boston College, will look to take care of business at home, which we detailed here, but I'm targeting two player props for the Blue Devils which includes big man Kyle Filipowski.
Here's our two best player props for Monday's meeting with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best Player Props for Wake Forest vs. Duke
- Kyle FIlipowski OVER 17.5 Points
- Jared McCain UNDER 13.5 Points
Kyle FIlipowski OVER 17.5 Points
This is right at Filipowski's season long average, but I believe we can see him get an above average outcome on Monday against the weak interior of Wake Forest that is 10th in two-point field goal percentage allowed in ACC play.
Filipowski is able to play both inside and out, but can really challenge Wake Forest big man Efton Reid's foot speed as he gets down hill from beyond the arc. Further, he's getting to the line a ton this season, posting a near-44% free throw rate in ACC play. A few free throw tries can help send him over this mark.
Jared McCain UNDER 13.5 Points
McCain has been a key cog in the Blue Devils' emerging offense, but his best trait has been mitigated lately.
The freshman is a lethal 3-point shooter, hitting 38% of his 3-point tries this season, but that number has dipped to 30% in league play. While he'll likely regress to the mean over the course of the season, Wake Forest is adept at running teams off the 3-point line , where nearly half of his shots come.
The Demon Deacons are 27th in the country in opponent 3-point rate and tops in ACC play, allowing teams to put up less than 30% of its shots from beyond the arc. With limited opportunities to be utilizied, I believe McCain will go under this number that he has gone under in in the last two games.
