Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today for Duke vs. NC State (Kyle Filipowski in for big game)
College basketball player props for Monday, March 4 action between Duke and North Carolina State.
By Reed Wallach
Duke's push for an ACC regular season title continues in Raleigh on Tuesday as the team takes on North Carolina State ahead of the season finale at home against North Carolina.
Kyle Filipowski returned to his All-American form on Saturday against an elite Virginia defense, scoring 21 points at home, can he follow it up on the road against a North Carolina State defense that doesn't have the athelticism to check him all over the floor?
I'm targeting the big man's player props on Monday night in a big way, keep reading to find out how using FanDuel Sportsbookp player props!
Sports fans in North Carolina have exclusive access to $100 in guaranteed bonus bets just for pre-registering with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Simply sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed) by clicking this Ball Durham link, verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location.
That’s it! Now you’re guaranteed to receive $100 in bonus bets on March 11.
As a bonus, you’ll ALSO get $200 more in bonus bets if you deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any wager when sports betting goes live.
Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. North Carolina State
- Kyle Filipowski OVER 16.5 points
- Casey Morsell UNDER 10.5 points
Kyle Filipowski OVER 16.5 points
Filipowski should have a big outing in Raleigh on Monday night. The NC State defense around big man DJ Burns won't have the foot speed to keep up with the dynamic sophomore big man, who can stroke it from beyond the arc or attack closeouts himself.
This is right at Filipowski's season long average, but I believe the Blue Devils look to use him often in this matchup against a Wolfpack team that is aggressive to run teams off the perimeter, but are 10th in ACC 2-point filed goal percentage allowed.
Casey Morsell UNDER 10.5 points
Morsell is a boom-or-bust candidate, capable of putting up double digits or being completely shut down.
Against a stout Blue Devils defense, I think this can be a quiet game for the Wolfpack guard, who is shooting 29% from beyond the arc in his senior season.
Duke's defense can be had inside, but the Wolfpack guard has been inefficient all season, and I can see the likes of Tyrese Proctor taking this assignment, who has several inches on the 6'3" Morsell.
With the length of the Blue Devils defense in play, this may be another quiet game from Morsell, who has scored in double figures in just two of the past seven games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.