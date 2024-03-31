Best College Basketball Prop Bets for NC State vs. Duke (Jared McCain Sends Wolfpack Home)
By Reed Wallach
ACC rivals meet in the Elite Eight, not a typical setting for an in-state meeting.
NC State’s surprise run to the Elite Eight has shocked the college basketball world, but it sets up an advantageous matchup for the Blue Devils, who are a win away from a second Final Four in three seasons. Duke has faced the Wolfpack twice this season, which means we can gauge the player prop market to draw some valuable bets on this Sunday evening showdown.
I have two Duke players in mind in terms of Jared McCain’s points and Mark Mitchell’s rebounds as well as a Wolfpack player who may struggle in this particular game.
Best College Basketball Player Props for NC State vs. Duke
- Jared McCain OVER 14.5 Points
- Mark Mitchell OVER 5.5 Rebounds
- DJ Horne UNDER 14.5 Points
Jared McCain OVER 14.5 Points
McCain had a quiet effort against Houston’s swarming defense, but this should be a different type of game with NC State’s defense vulnerable from beyond the arc.
I don’t expect Duke to shoot as poorly as Marquette did, making only four of 31 three-point attempts in one of the most futile college basketball perimeter shooting performances in recent memory, and that means McCain may be the biggest benefactor.
The freshman played the entire game against Houston, but didn’t get as many shots up as the Cougars made a priority to avoid getting gashed from deep by him following his eight three-point makes against James Madison in the Round of 32.
McCain only scored eight points in the ACC Tournament against NC State, missing all three of his triples, but did score 16 in the lone regular season meeting. Given that I like the matchup for Duke, I’ll side with McCain’s over.
Mark Mitchell OVER 5.5 Rebounds
Mitchell has been relatively quiet this tournament and hasn’t grabbed more than five rebounds yet, but I’m still siding with the over. In the two meets against NC State, Mitchell grabbed six and eight boards, respectively,
The sophomore is needed in this matchup with NC State’s formidable front line and he’ll be tasked with slowing down Mohamed Diarra, who has done a fine job all month with his ability to clean the glass, including a 15-rebound effort against Marquette.
I’m banking on usage pushing Mitchell over this total.
DJ Horne UNDER 14.5 Points
Horne was the engine behind NC State’s Sweet 16 stunner, scoring 19 points and draining four three-point shots.
However, head coach Jon Scheyer will likely put Tyrese Proctor on Horne in hopes of shutting down that point of attack and letting someone else beat the Blue Devils. Proctor, a first round prospect and fresh off a stifling defensive effort against Houston, has about five inches on Horne and has proven he can limit him in the past, holding him to eight points in Raleigh on March 4th.
Of course, Horne cooked in the Wolfpack’s win against the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament, pouring in 18 points. I think the adjustment comes there and Proctor shuts Horne down, sending him under the total.
