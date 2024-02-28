Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Duke (Can Mark Mitchell Break Out?)
College basketball player props, betting preview and best bets for Duke vs. Louisville on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
By Reed Wallach
Duke takes the floor for the first time since Saturday's loss against Wake Forest on the road.
The Blue Devils return home to Cameron Indoor Stadium in hopes of getting back on track quickly and staying in the mix for an ACC title. With Duke laying north of 20 points, should we target the player prop market to find some betting value?
With star big man Kyle Filipowski a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup, should we target fellow big Mark Mitchell in the prop market?
Here's my two favorite player props for this ACC matchup, using FanDuel Sportsbook's odds. If you sign up below and win your first bet of just $5, you will get $150 in bonus bets! Get started below.
Best college basketball prop bets for Louisville vs. Duke
- Mark Mitchell OVER 5.5 rebounds
- Jeremy Roach OVER 14.5 Points
Mark Mitchell OVER 5.5 rebounds
Mitchell is averaging six rebounds per game this season, so this goes right in line with his season long average, but there is cause to believe he smashes this mark.
He had 12 rebounds against Louisville in the first meeting, a 14-point win on the road, and there is the chance that Filipowski doesn't play, meaning that the Blue Devils may go small with Mitchell at center more often in this one.
Louisville is a middling rebounding team to begin with, 158th in the country in rebounding percentage, and with a more focused role in a big man role, Mitchell might flirt with a double double.
Jeremy Roach OVER 14.5 Points
Roach has been relied on more and more as the season has gone on. He has scored in double figures in five straight, 16 or more in four of those games. With Filipowski potentially limited, this can be another big outing for the senior guard, who is shooting nearly 47% from the 3-point line and is getting ot the free throw line a career high more than three times per game.
While he only scored 10 points at Louisville, I believe this can be a big outing for the guard given his recent usage and the context of this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!