Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. Miami (Kyle Filipowski has edge over Norchad Omier)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and player prop analysis for Duke vs. Miami on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
By Reed Wallach
Duke remains on the road for mid-week ACC action, this time taking on a spiraling Miami team that is falling out of the NCAA Tournament picture completely.
In a game with a total north of 150, there will be plenty of action on the court, how should we attack player props for this Duke vs. Miami meeting? I'm eyeing star players like Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach to cash in on the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.
Best player props for Duke vs. Miami
- Kyle Filipowski OVER 7.5 rebounds
- Jeremy Roach OVER 3.5 assists
- Matthew Cleveland OVER 12.5 points
Kyle Filipowski OVER 7.5 rebounds
The Blue Devils seven footer has been fantastic this season, and now plays an outmatched Miami frontline. The Hurricanes are 10th in both offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding percentage in ACC play, and Filipowski has been doing a fine job on the glass, averaging eight rebounds per game.
Given Miami's issue rebounding, I think Filipowski can get to his season long quota of eight boards.
Jeremy Roach OVER 3.5 assists
The lead guard of the Duke offense, Roach should be able to set the table just fine for the Blue Devils vaunted offense that is tops in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric against Miami's lackluster defense that is an assist funnel.
In ACC play, Miami is allowing the highest assist rate to opponents this season at more than 58%. With Tyrese Proctor potentially out again with a concussion, this should be a big game for Roach as a facilitator. For what it's worth, this is well within range for the senior, who has tallied at least four assists in the last three games.
Matthew Cleveland OVER 12.5 points
With Nijel Pack out for this game, his second straight absence, I expect Cleveland to continue seeing an uptick in usage. He scored 20 points while taking 12 shots and getting to the free throw line five times in Saturday's loss at Boston College.
A capable 3-point shooter, Cleveland is shooting 38% from the field, Cleveland may be in for a big outing in a game with a total north of 150.
