Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. Houston (Time to buy low on Tyrese Proctor)
By Reed Wallach
Duke’s season is on the line on Friday night in the Sweet 16 against Houston as small underdogs.
In what’s expected to be a rugged affair on Friday in Dallas, I’m still focused on a few key players to outperform expectations, including the Blue Devils big man Kyle Filipowski and sophomore wing Tyrese Proctor. As well, there’s a trend that can’t be ignored with Houston big man J’Wan Roberts.
Keep reading to find out how we are betting player props for Friday’s pivotal matchup with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook!
Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Duke vs. Houston
- Kyle Filipowski OVER 2.5 Assists
- Tyrese Proctor OVER 11.5 Points
- J’Wan Roberts Over 5.5 Rebounds
Kyle Filipowski OVER 2.5 Assists
Filipowski has been counted on to be more than just a scorer. Yes, the seven footer and future first round pick is a talented scorer, but he’s being utilized more as a passer now to find the likes of Jared McCain on the perimeter.
The sophomore has dished out four assists in each of the past two games as his season long average sits just below three. However, given that he is counted on to play more and more, and an expected nail biter, I’ll target this way to get in on Filipowski’s player props with Houston likely collapsing on him in the paint.
Tyrese Proctor OVER 11.5 Points
McCain was the wing who popped in the demolition of James Madison, who scored 30 points, but Proctor also had a big outing, scoring 18 points while making four of his 10 three-point shots. The sophomore has been relied on more during the balance of the season, and now you are paying a tax to bet McCain, who has a point prop two points higher than Proctor.
Give me the more seasoned player to handle Houston’s pressure more and score at a more reliable clip.
J’Wan Roberts Over 5.5 Rebounds
Roberts has a litany of injuries, but it appears that he’s going to gut it until the bitter end, playing 33 minutes before fouling out against Texas A&M before fouling out. In 14 games that the Cougars big man has played more than 30 minutes, he has grabbed more than five rebounds in 13 of them.
Under the assumption that he is healthy and well enough to play, I expect Roberts to be on the floor plenty and go over this mark at a modest price given his ability to clear this with regularity.
