Another opponent revealed on Duke basketball non-conference schedule
The Duke basketball team has added another foe to its non-conference schedule as Seattle University will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium this winter.
College basketball schedule insider Rocco Miller first reported the game, but noted there is no set date for the two teams yet.
The Redhawks finished 23-14 (11-9 WAC) this season, culminating in a CBI Championship.
It's leading scorer, Cameron Tyson, exhausted all of his eligibility, after averaging 17.9 points per game on 39.4-percent 3-point shooting. He finished seventh in Division I history with 460 3-pointers made in his career.
It will be the first ever game between the programs.
The game becomes the seventh known game in the Blue Devil non-conference schedule as Duke will open the season against Maine inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as the next game currently on its slate will be a meeting with Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
Duke will also travel to Tucson to face Arizona on November 21.
George Mason announced it will be coming to Cameron to play the Blue Devils on December 17.
In addition to its newly added game against Seattle, the Blue Devils have neutral site games against Kansas (Las Vegas) and Illinois (New York City) that have unconfirmed dates.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said it's likely that the Illini will play Duke at Madison Square Garden in February while signs point to the Blue Devils meeting the Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena around Thanksgiving.
Should none of the reported games fall through, it would leave three games left for Jon Scheyer to add to Duke's non-conference schedule as the program is still awaiting the foe it will host in the ACC vs. SEC Challenge this season.
The three games would all be in Durham against mid-major foes.
Duke will highlight the top ranked recruit in the country, Coooer Flagg, alongside returning players Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.