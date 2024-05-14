Another Duke basketball transfer lands in ACC, will return to Cameron next season
The third time seems like it is the charm for the Duke basketball program.
After Christian Reeves (Clemson) and TJ Power (Virginia) both opted to remain in the ACC after entering the transfer portal this offseason, Jaden Schutt elected to do the same thing as he announced his commitment to Virginia Tech.
Schutt made the announcement on social media Saturday night.
However, unlike Reeves and Power who will not return to Durham next season, Schutt will.
Duke is slated to host the Hokies in the winter, although the date has yet to be determined.
The 6-foot-5 guard had a difficult two seasons in Durham, playing just 14 games as a freshman before shockingly not playing in the Blue Devils' blowout victory in the season opener. It was later revealed by Jon Scheyer that he would redshirt this upcoming season.
He then suffered a knee injury in practice which required surgery.
It's unclear if he will be ready by the start of the season but still has three years of eligibility remaining.
Jaden Schutt came into Duke as a decorated shooter, but averaged just 2.1 points per game on 35.0-percent shooting (7-of-20) during his rookie season.
The Yorkville, Illinois native picked Virginia Tech over Dayton, Butler, and DePaul. He was ranked as the No. 231 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
Michigan State was, at one point, considered a favorite to land him out of high school before he chose Duke.
Jaylen Blakes is now the only uncommitted player from Duke that entered the transfer portal this spring after Jeremy Roach (Baylor), Mark Mitchell (Missouri), and Sean Stewart (Ohio State) found new homes -- including the ACC transfers.
The Blue Devils have added three transfers Maliq Brown (Syracuse), Mason Gillis (Purdue), and Sion James (Tulane) to fill those roster spots.