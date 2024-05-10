Another Duke basketball transfer commits to rival ACC program
A little trend is developing within the Duke basketball outgoing transfers.
It happened with TJ Power committing to Virginia and now it has happened with Christian Reeves.
The 7-foot-1 center announced his commitment to Clemson, remaining in the ACC, on Thursday afternoon after playing in just 16 combined games for the Blue Devils over his two seasons with the program.
Injuries were the biggest issue for Reeves in Durham, having multiple surgeries on his ankles.
He underwent left ankle surgery after his freshman season before needing right ankle surgery during his sophomore year, which cut his season short. He was able to redshirt after sustaining the injury, giving him three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Reeves had a total of 25 points and 18 rebounds during his Duke career.
The Oak Hill Academy (Va.) product was a 3-star recruit and was buried in a recruiting class with Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, as well as Ryan Young entering Duke as a transfer. He was ranked as the No. 420 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
Reeves had the ability to earn a spot in the Blue Devil rotation as a sophomore as the team had a need at center but wasn't able to prove himself in time before the ankle injury ended his season.
Very similar to TJ Power, Christian Reeves will not return to Cameron Indoor Stadium next season as Duke is scheduled to play Clemson on the road in its lone meeting of the regular season.
The Tigers are coming off its first Elite 8 in 44 years but will have to replace a lot of talent from the historic squad.
It leaves only Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt that are still uncommitted after announcing their transfers from Duke. Jeremy Roach (Baylor), Mark Mitchell (Missouri), Sean Stewart (Ohio State), and Power (Virginia) have all landed at their next destinations.