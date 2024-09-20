Another 2025 big man enters Duke basketball's recruiting roster
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball has yet to solidify a commitment from a member of the 2025 high school class. Of the fourteen offers the program has handed out, eight have been frontcourt guys, yet no true center was considering Duke heavily.
Now, there's an under-the-radar prospect that has recently surged in his recruitment, garnering the likes of Northwestern, Michigan, and South Floria over the last few weeks. And, Duke assistant Emanuel Dildy flew out to this prospect's hometown to watch him practice in person.
Cade Bennerman is a 6' 11'' 195-pound center from Nashville, Tennessee. He plays his high school basketball at Father Ryan High School. Bennerman currently sits at the 195th ranked player in the 247sports.com class of 2025 rankings and the 29th ranked center nationally.
After not bringing much high-major interest to himself, he has recently taken a visit to South Florida and will visit Northwestern this weekend. He also picked up an offer from Michigan earlier this month and holds offers from California and Penn State.
Per woodsrecruiting.com. "Bennerman possesses all the skills of a top-tier big man, with the agility and finesse to excel in today's basketball landscape...What truly sets Bennerman apart is his uncanny knack for putting the ball on the floor-a rare and invaluable skill for a player of his statutre. This unique ability allows him to navigate traffic in the paint with ease, creating scoring opportunities where others see obstacles."
It is still yet to be determined how serious Jon Scheyer and his staff are in the big man's services, but with no true centers on Duke's radar and not a single commitment for the class of 2025 in Durham, Bennerman is another name to watch through the rest of this recruiting period.