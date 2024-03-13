All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils
By Sam Fariss
In his final two seasons with the Blue Devils, star center Christian Laettner led Duke to back-to-back NCAA Tournament national titles.
The previous two seasons, Laettner and Duke made it to the Final Four (1989) and were the national runners-up (1990). In total, he played in 23 NCAA Tournament games – one short of the maximum 24 – and won 21 of them.
Over four years with Duke, Laettner averaged an astonishing 16.6 points per game. He contributed 7.8 total rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as well.
Continuously having clutch postseason performances for the Blue Devils, not including Laettner in this all-time starting lineup would be a travesty. Including him was an easy choice.
Head coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Who else could lead this elite Blue Devils squad? Having Mike Krzyzewski at the reigns of Duke's all-time NCAA Tournament lineup is just proper. He won five national titles and 28 conference titles (combining regular seasons and tournaments), and is one of the winningest head coaches ever.
With Hurley, Redick, Hill, Ferry, and Laettner all under Krzyzewski's guise, this Duke squad could easily win four national titles in a row.