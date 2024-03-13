All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils
By Sam Fariss
At 6-foot-10, Danny Ferry could easily be a star center for any given team in the country. Averaging 15.1 points per game, he could also be a lot of teams' leading scorer.
Ferry played for the Blue Devils for four full seasons and led them to a national championship game. Duke devastatingly lost to Louisville in 1986. He also took Duke to three Final Fours (1986, 1988, and 1989).
Beyond his scoring capabilities, Ferry also averaged 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Blue Devils.
As a talented all-around player, he was a two-time ACC Athlete of the Year and was the Naismith College Player of the Year his senior season.
Ferry's combination of height and shooting prowess makes him an easy selection for the Duke all-time tournament team.