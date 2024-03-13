All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils
By Sam Fariss
Prior to being picked third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft, Grant Hill was a formidable force on Duke's roster. He amassed 1,924 points, 769 rebounds, and 461 assists over his four years for the Blue Devils and brought home two national title banners.
Other than winning the NCAA Tournament championship games in 1991 and 1992 (no biggie), Hill took the Blue Devils back to the national championship when they heartbreakingly lost to Arkansas.
Only failing to take his team past the Final Four in his junior season, Hill earned an ACC Player of the Year honor in 1994, two First-Team All-ACC honors (1993, 1994), and has his No. 33 jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 total rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game throughout his career, Hill is an easy addition to Duke's all-time tournament lineup.