Ball Durham
Fansided

All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils

By Sam Fariss

Mar 12, 2006; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils and ACC Tournament MVP J.J. Redick (4) cuts the net.
Mar 12, 2006; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils and ACC Tournament MVP J.J. Redick (4) cuts the net. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Grant Hill. Shooting Forward. Grant Hill. SF. player. . 1991-94. Grant Hill. 434.

Prior to being picked third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft, Grant Hill was a formidable force on Duke's roster. He amassed 1,924 points, 769 rebounds, and 461 assists over his four years for the Blue Devils and brought home two national title banners.

Other than winning the NCAA Tournament championship games in 1991 and 1992 (no biggie), Hill took the Blue Devils back to the national championship when they heartbreakingly lost to Arkansas.

Grant Hill - Basketball Player, Johnny Rhodes
Duke University Blue Devils vs University of Maryland Terrapins / Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

Only failing to take his team past the Final Four in his junior season, Hill earned an ACC Player of the Year honor in 1994, two First-Team All-ACC honors (1993, 1994), and has his No. 33 jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 total rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game throughout his career, Hill is an easy addition to Duke's all-time tournament lineup.

Home/Duke Basketball All-Time Lists