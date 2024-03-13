All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils
By Sam Fariss
As captain of this squad, I would have J.J. Redick at the helm. Under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Redick became Duke's all-time leading scorer with 2,769 points over his four-year career in Durham.
Before he was selected 11th overall in the 2006 NBA Draft and before his beloved No. 4 jersey was hung from the Cameron Indoor rafters, Redick averaged 19.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
Redick was selected as the 2006 National College Player of the Year as well as winning the Rupp Trophy in 2005 and 2006. While he only took the Blue Devils to the Final Four in one season (2003-04), he continuously outperformed his teammates to ensure that Duke's season could stay alive.
Having Redick as the starting shooting guard would ensure that the Blue Devils' all-time lineup could outscore almost any opponent in front of them.