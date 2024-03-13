All-time NCAA tournament lineup for the Duke Blue Devils
By Sam Fariss
With 17 Final Four appearances and five national titles, the Duke Blue Devils are one of the most impressive men’s basketball programs in history.
Duke has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 45 times and brought home the conference tournament banner in 27 seasons.
As the Blue Devils prepare for the 2024 ACC and NCAA Tournaments, who are some of the all-time great players to pass through Durham?
The Duke men's basketball team was started in 1906. Since its inception, the Blue Devil program has had some of the best college players ever. Here’s my all-time Duke starting lineup in the NCAA Tournament:
During his four years with the Blue Devils, Bobby Hurley led the team to two national titles with three Final Four appearances.
With Hurley on the roster, Duke went 119-26 overall and 44-16 in the ACC. He was a two-time All-American and three-time All-ACC pick as well as the Most Outstanding Player of the 1992 Final Four and a two-time NCAA All-Final Four honoree.
Hurley averaged 12.4 points, 7.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. His ability to not only score consistently but also create opportunities for his teammates is crucial in the postseason.
When Hurley finished his collegiate career, he was the NCAA all-time leader in assists and would make the perfect point guard for Duke's all-time tournament starting lineup.
