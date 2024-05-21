AJ Dybantsa says it 'felt good' to get Duke basketball offer, plans to visit soon
The Duke basketball program is positioning itself will with 5-star prospect AJ Dybantsa.
Dybantsa, who is considered as the best recruit in high school basketball regardless of class, has continued his dominance on the AAU circuit this summer as chatter around his recruitment begins to intensify.
He reclassified from 2026 to 2025 in October and immediately became the top player in the class.
Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devil coaching staff have been monitoring the 6-foot-9 forward throughout his career but finally officially extended an offer to the Prolific Prep (Calif.) standout on May 6.
"That was the last one I didn’t have so it felt good to get it," he told ZagsBlog this weekend in Indianapolis during the third EYBL session of the summer.
"It’s a dream to have every single blue blood."
Including AJ Dybantsa, Duke has extended nine offers in the Class of 2025 but is still looking for its first commitment. The Blue Devils remain involved with Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of Duke Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer.
Dybantsa said that he will "probably" visit Duke in the fall and he could narrow his choices after Peach Jam, which will be held from July 13-21 this year. He holds offers from nearly every program in the nation, most notably Auburn, Baylor, UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and USC.
The Blue Devils have landed a Top-2 recruit in three of the last four seasons, including 2024 superstar Cooper Flagg who will be entering Durham this summer as the top ranked freshman in the country.
The Blue Devils have also had a Top-2 recruiting class in each of the last three years and the only time it was ranked outside of the Top-3 classes in the country since 2014 was 2021 when it was ranked No. 6.